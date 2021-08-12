Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Remains of man found near railroad tracks east of Cameron

Posted by 
WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 5 days ago

The remains of a man in his 20s was found in Warren County Wednesday. According to a press release from Warren County Coroner Al McGuire, the Coroner, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police were called to the BNSF Tracks between 170th and 180th Street to the east of Cameron at around 4:30 in the afternoon.

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Warren County, IL
Warren County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Cameron, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Mcguire
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroad Police#Railroad Tracks#The Illinois State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after becoming violent at Best Western.

Around 2:30 in the morning on Sunday, August 16th Galesburg Police were dispatched to the Best Western in Galesburg after a male subject came into the hotel stating another male subject, whom he had been traveling with, was going to kill him. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with 52-year old Robert King of Galesburg who was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot blaring loud music. Officers attempted to speak with King numerous times, but King repeatedly yelled obscenities and giving officers the middle finger, according to police reports. King eventually exited the vehicle, charged at police, and shoved an officer. King then began to struggle with police – refusing to comply. Officers were forced to spray King with mace, which had little effect – eventually getting him to comply with the use of a taser. King was in possession of 5 Oxycodone pills. The victim told police that he and King had attended a concert and were trying to get a hotel room. He said King eventually became violent and attempted to force the victim into his vehicle threatening to kill him. King was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing numerous charges after high-speed chase.

Galesburg Police in the early morning hours on Sunday, August 8th, responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Street for a noise complaint and a possible fight in progress. When officers arrived, they observed an unoccupied vehicle with expired registration illegally parked; and observed a handgun in the driver’s side door. When the driver departed in the vehicle, GPD initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of East Main and Allens Avenue. After officers made contact with the driver, 29-year old Paul Stingley of Galesburg, he sped away from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed down East Main. He was clocked at going 63 in a 30 mph zone. Stingley led officers from Main Street down Seminary onto Grove, then to Broad Street, and eventually, officers lost visual of the vehicle on Carl Sandburg Drive. Stingley disregarded numerous traffic control devices and was clocked at one point going 70 mph on North Broad. Officers received a report of the vehicle entering US Highway 34. Later on Sunday, about 15 hours later, the suspect’s vehicle was located in the 1700 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive. Stingley was taken into custody after he arrived in a different vehicle. He’s facing numerous traffic citations and a felony charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg teen back behind bars

A 14-year old male from Galesburg is once again behind bars now facing assault charges and for violating his home confinement orders. Back in May, the teen stole a truck from a residence on Garfield Avenue – and then drove the truck past the owner’s residence as the owner was filing the report with Galesburg Police. He was arrested on a slew of charges during that incident including Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and a Class 4 Felony of Criminal Damage to Property. On Wednesday, August 4th, the teen got into an altercation with his sister stemming from an argument where she accused him of stealing her recreational cannabis. Ordered to be on home confinement, the teen left his house that day which lead to his father filing a missing juvenile report. The next day, (Thursday, August 5th), GPD spotted the teen near Lincoln Park, but he fled from police through a cornfield. The teen was later brought to the Public Safety Building by his mother and he was taken into custody. His father told police the teen had stolen money from him, and he wanted his son to serve the remainder of his confinement at the Mary Davis Home. The teen was transported to the Knox County Jail for processing then on to the Mary Davis Home. He’s facing an additional charge of Assault for the altercation that took place with his sister, and for violating his probation.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two Galesburg men charged after rollover accident in stolen vehicle.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, July 27th responded to the 1000 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive for reports of a stolen vehicle. While en route, officers received a call from Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies who reported the stolen vehicle had been recovered near Oneida. When making the original report, the vehicle’s owner, of Burlington, Iowa, told GPD, after he realized his vehicle was missing, he made a few phone calls to employees and coworkers of his – thinking someone was “messing with him”, according to police reports. The vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident. Two subjects were taken into custody after they were seen walking away from the accident by Sheriff’s Deputies. The two subjects: 18-year old Jacob Allen Smith and 31-year old Nicholas Scott Reed both of Galesburg admitted to stealing the vehicle and to be the only two that were inside the vehicle during the theft and the crash. The vehicle was considered totaled. Smith and Reed were each charged with the Theft of a Motor Vehicle and booked at the Knox County Jail. The two also face additional charges through the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg teen mom arrested for the third time in less than two months.

A 17-year old mother was arrested by Galesburg Police for the third time in less than two months. Galesburg Police yesterday was dispatched to the 400 block of Yates Street for a 911 hang-up investigation. Officers could hear a female crying in the background during the call, and knew the phone belonged to a 17-year old mother whom police have had numerous encounters with recently. Officers later observed the teen running through backyards on Yates Street and she was taken into custody. She emitted a strong alcoholic odor and admitted to drinking Hennessey earlier in the day. She was wanting to see her infant son. The teen refused to get into a patrol car and struggled with officers before finally complying after officers were forced to use pepper spray on her. She was charged with Resisting and Public Intoxication. She was arrested in June for Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor and Resisting Arrest. She was arrested earlier this month for Resisting Arrest and Fighting. GPD reported the incident to DCFS who will be conducting an investigation.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after single vehicle crash while intoxicated.

Just before 11:30 pm on Saturday, July 17th, Galesburg Police responded to the 1400 block of Saluda Road in Galesburg for reports of an accident with injuries. Officers arrived and observed a sedan that had hit a curb and was resting in a tall weeded grass section off the shoulder. The driver, 36-year old Jason Brown of Galesburg was unconscious and slumped over in the driver’s seat. According to police reports, Brown was having difficulty breathing, and officers knew an overdose had occurred. Police administered Narcan and Brown’s breathing improved. Brown regained consciousness after Galesburg Fire Department personnel arrived and administered a second dose of Narcan. He stepped out of the vehicle and was escorted to a GHAS ambulance with assistance from the GFD and GPD. Brown had a small amount of what field-tested positive for methamphetamine in his pocket, and cannabis products were found inside the car as well as latex gloves, plastic baggies, a scale, and a lock pick set. A portion of a field sobriety test was conducted at Cottage Hospital and Brown had numerous signs of impairment. He was ultimately charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Compounds, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of Meth, and Failure to Reduce Speed.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Abingdon men arrested for attempted burglary at Yemm Chevrolet in Galesburg.

Around 2:30 in the morning on Saturday, July 17th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to Yemm Chevrolet in reference to a theft in progress. The caller told dispatch subjects were drilling underneath vehicles at Yemm possibly stealing catalytic converters. Police arrived and the subjects ran. One subject identified as 23-year old Kendyll Johnson of Abingdon was apprehended after 40 or 50 yards and was taken into custody. The second subject, 24-year old Gage Ayers of Abingdon fled towards the Lowes parking lot and he was quickly apprehended by officers. Police discovered numerous burglary tools underneath vehicles on the Yemm lot. Ayers and Johnson admitted to police they were attempting to steal catalytic converters off Ford trucks and they were dropped off at the dealership by a third male subject. Johnson and Ayers were each arrested for State charges of resisting arrest, Criminal Damage to Property over $500, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Unlawful Possession of Motor Vehicle Parts. Johnson was arrested on a slew of charges back in February for stealing truck parts from Advance Auto Parts in Galesburg and leading Abingdon Police on a brief pursuit after re-painting his pickup truck.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing several DUI charges after hitting gas pump at Beck’s.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, July 17th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street after a vehicle pulled in the gas station and struck one of the gas pumps. The SUV’s bumper suffered damage with a large chunk breaking off. The driver attempted to leave, but employees at Beck’s prevented him and noted he smelled strongly of alcohol. GPD made contact with the driver: 34-year-old Deandre Robinson of Galesburg and had him perform a field sobriety test. The test showed signs of impairment and Robinson was placed under arrest. Later, he would provide a breath sample that read his BAC was .193. Ultimately, Robinson was charged with DUI A1 with a BAC over .08, DUI A2, Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License, DUI Revoked Driver’s License, DUI No Insurance, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing slew of drunk driving charges after Monday night stop.

Just after midnight on Monday, July 19th, Galesburg Police observed a vehicle driven by 63-year old Mark W. Williams of Galesburg run a stop sign at North Cherry and Ferris Streets and then turn into a parking lot without signaling in the 200 block of East Ferris. Police made contact with Williams who had bloodshot eyes and was emitting an alcoholic odor. When officers asked Williams why he pulled into a parking lot full of closed businesses, Williams said he didn’t understand the question. He told police he only had one beer at Cherry Street Bar. Officers had Williams perform a field sobriety test which showed signs of impairment and he was placed under arrest. On his person, Williams had two “shooter” bottles of alcohol in his front shirt pocket, a coaster from Monkey Business Bar, and a chip for a free drink at The Corral. Williams provided a breath sample back at the public safety building which read his BAC as .208. He was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Driving Under the Influence A2, Driving Under the Influence A1, Improper Transportation of Liquor, and Driving Under the Influence No Insurance in addition to numerous traffic citations.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with Aggravated Battery for striking female victim with a hammer.

Galesburg Police last Tuesday, July 13th was dispatched to Whitesboro Street for a report of a physical domestic dispute involving a weapon. Officers met with the female victim who told police she was at the Whitesboro Street address visiting her mother. She told police, her mother’s boyfriend, 57-year old Thomas Mullhatten Jr. and her do not get along and he has a history of battering her mother. While at the address, unprovoked – according to police reports, Mullhatten began yelling obscenities at her and she responded with more obscenities. Mullhatten then grabbed a hammer from the garage and threw it at the victim striking her in the temple. She began punching him, while he picked up the hammer and struck her in the hand with it causing a laceration. She then got back into her vehicle and called 911. Mullhatten then threw the hammer at her vehicle. Police then interviewed an uncooperative Mullhatten who, through slurred speech, claimed the laceration on his knee and face was due to him falling in the driveway. The hammer was found in the middle of the road. Mullhatten was then taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery with a prior conviction, and Aggravated Battery with a Weapon.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating break-in at Salvation Army Store.

Last Sunday, July 11th, Galesburg police responded to the 500 block of Home Boulevard – the Salvation Army Store in reference to a burglary. Police discovered hinges to an outside door on the southwest corner of the building had been removed. Another damaged office door inside the building had been propped open. Police also found that the suspect had left numerous tools behind on the floor but did not gain access to the store’s safe – but the digital keypad on the front of the safe was broken off. GPD found a broken hammer, a screwdriver, a sledgehammer, and a jigsaw. Officers observed some fingerprints on the removed keypad and it was collected as evidence. Galesburg Police Detectives are investigating the incident as well as reviewing security video obtained from HyVee across the street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy