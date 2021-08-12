Remains of man found near railroad tracks east of Cameron

A 14-year old male from Galesburg is once again behind bars now facing assault charges and for violating his home confinement orders. Back in May, the teen stole a truck from a residence on Garfield Avenue – and then drove the truck past the owner’s residence as the owner was filing the report with Galesburg Police. He was arrested on a slew of charges during that incident including Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and a Class 4 Felony of Criminal Damage to Property. On Wednesday, August 4th, the teen got into an altercation with his sister stemming from an argument where she accused him of stealing her recreational cannabis. Ordered to be on home confinement, the teen left his house that day which lead to his father filing a missing juvenile report. The next day, (Thursday, August 5th), GPD spotted the teen near Lincoln Park, but he fled from police through a cornfield. The teen was later brought to the Public Safety Building by his mother and he was taken into custody. His father told police the teen had stolen money from him, and he wanted his son to serve the remainder of his confinement at the Mary Davis Home. The teen was transported to the Knox County Jail for processing then on to the Mary Davis Home. He’s facing an additional charge of Assault for the altercation that took place with his sister, and for violating his probation.