Richard W. “Tom” Smotherman of Murfreesboro, age 103, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 8, 2021. Mr. Smotherman was a native of Murfreesboro and a retired Manager at Avco. He and his wife Hazel owned a farm on Overall Creek in the Blackman community where they raised cattle and grew cotton. He enjoyed his wife’s home-cooked meals, naps in the hammock, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.