FULL LIST: Metro Detroit roads & highways closed due to flooding after heavy rain
Several metro Detroit roads and highways are once again closed due to flooding after heavy rain on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 8 a.m.
Check out the list below. It will continue to be updated as we get more closures or roads reopen.
- WB I-94 past 8 Mile in Wayne County
- EB & WB I-94 at I-696
- EB and WB I-94 at Michigan Ave.
- EB I-696 at Groesbeck
- SB M-39 at Ford Rd.
- EB I-96 after Pinckney Rd.
- Newburgh Rd between Amrhein and E/B Schoolcraft in Livonia
- Lakeshore Dr. between Moross and Provencal in Grosse Pointe Farms
