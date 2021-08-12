Cancel
Wayne County, MI

FULL LIST: Metro Detroit roads & highways closed due to flooding after heavy rain

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
Several metro Detroit roads and highways are once again closed due to flooding after heavy rain on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

Related: Hundreds of thousands without power across metro Detroit after major storms

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 8 a.m.

Check out the list below. It will continue to be updated as we get more closures or roads reopen.

- WB I-94 past 8 Mile in Wayne County
- EB & WB I-94 at I-696
- EB and WB I-94 at Michigan Ave.
- EB I-696 at Groesbeck
- SB M-39 at Ford Rd.
- EB I-96 after Pinckney Rd.
- Newburgh Rd between Amrhein and E/B Schoolcraft in Livonia
- Lakeshore Dr. between Moross and Provencal in Grosse Pointe Farms

Roads under water in Livingston County after heavy rainfall

