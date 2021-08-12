Parent to Parent: Tween's new friends seem rude

Moving is never fun, but Shefali Shah and her family suddenly had to relocate early in the pandemic because of her husband's job. The actual move happened so fast—one minute she was in Illinois, and the next she was in Maryland—that many friends who missed her Facebook post didn't even know it had occurred. Newly settled in Baltimore, she found herself without a friend circle ... or a friend, period. She wasn't able to meet anyone, and when she did, she didn't feel comfortable talking about safety protocols. "It's such an awkward conversation to have with someone you don't know at all," she says.