WWE

Roderick Strong pays tribute to Kurt Angle

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 5 days ago
Kurt Angle has wrestled with a large number of wrestlers during his long WWE career, as well as helping many young talents to show off. The career of the former Olympic gold medalist ended at WrestleMania 35, also thanks to the physical problems that slowed him down in the last juncture of his memorable race.

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

Bobby Roode
Roderick Strong
Kurt Angle
Sting
Molly Holly
Samoa Joe
John Cena
Baron Corbin
#Race #Combat #Nxt #Smackdown #The Tag Team Championship #Tna
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kurt Angle: Vince McMahon Would Box Mike Tyson Just To See How It Feels To Get Knocked Out

In a shoot wrestling match, there are very few wrestlers that Kurt Angle couldn't pin right away. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Angle spoke about the 1996 Olympic Games and an encounter he had with future-WWE colleague, Mark Henry. As it goes, the U.S. Wrestling and Weight Lifting teams' gyms were adjacent to one another and some of the other wrestlers recruited Henry to test Angle's strength. Even though he was The World's Strongest Man, Henry's inexperience proved to be no problem for the soon-to-be gold medalist.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Roderick Strong: Trusts Triple H And Shawn Michaels' Process, Told His Own Mother He Quit NXT

Diamond Mine is working under pressure, and creating valuable assets along the way. The MMA-influenced stable, featuring Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and Malcolm Bivens features established talent, in ring veterans, prospects, and proven commodities on the microphone. In speaking with Fightful, Strong opened up about how MMA started to influence his in-ring work.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT News – InDex Lives On, Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish Highlights

This week’s WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano defeat Dexter Lumis in a “Love Her or Leave Her” match. However, after the conclusion of the match, Indi Hartwell ran to the ring and made out with Lumis. You can view some highlights below:. This week’s episode of WWE NXT...
WWEaithority.com

Wrestling Legend, Kurt Angle, Gets Minted

LuchaCoin continues to lead the NFT game with their latest partnership. Founded by Stevan Cvjetkovich and Angus Wakefield, LuchaCoin launched the first Lucha NFTs in April of this year. Their success quickly allowed them to grow into wrestling NFTs and saw them partnering with names like El Phantasmo, Angelina Love, Funny Bone, Allysin Kay, Gail Kim and Calamity Kate. Partnering with a legend like Kurt Angle was an obvious next step for a company that has been going from strength to strength since its launch.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kurt Angle Calls Brian Gewirtz The Best Writer In The History Of The Wrestling Business

There have been many successful writers in the wrestling industry, but for Kurt Angle, one stands above the rest. In March 2005, Angle delivered an iconic SmackDown moment when he came out to Shawn Michaels' music, brought out Sensational Sherri, and performed "Sexy Kurt." The song became so beloved that Angle even closed his Hall of Fame induction speech with an audience-assisted rendition.
WWE411mania.com

Roderick Strong on The Diamond Mine’s MMA Influences, Says He Really Did ‘Quit’ NXT

– Fightful recently spoke to NXT Superstar Roderick Strong, who discussed The Diamond Mine, it’s MMA influences and more. Below are some highlights. Roderick Strong on the MMA influences for Diamond Mine: “In 2012, I started training a little (MMA). My buddy Josh Rafferty had moved to Tampa from Cincinnati and we lived down the street from each other and he was always like, ‘Come train.’ We would workout together four of five days a week. He was one of the first people to be like, ‘even if it’s not something you’re gonna do full time, you need to get on the mat and test yourself.’ As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten more competitive because I’ve found out more about myself and how much of an athlete I truly am, even outside of a wrestling ring. I got very lucky when I met my wife and she’s been a huge influence because she lives and breathes martial arts and has since she was six years old. To be around it is very inspiring, to see what it can do to you and for you. Being okay with getting my butt kicked, it was very difficult to handle that stuff. Back to Diamond Mine, that was the thing that attracted me to this opportunity. I’m now able to bring what is a big part of my life into who I am as a pro wrestler. Rust is a guy who needs opportunities and that’s how we grow. Being aligned with me creates opportunities. He’s gonna have that chance to grow at a faster than he would have by himself. Bivens is unbelievably talented and he needed a chance to have the spotlight on him too. That’s what this brings. From all my time in wrestling, one of the things I love to do is give back. It’s an opportunity to do that, for people that have a ton of potential and needed an opportunity like people helped me get. Hideki, Hachiman, he’s a Japanese God of War. He’s a beast and a huge influence on me now, just being able to train together. He gives me a ton of insight. It’s turned into a team, which is exactly what we want to be. We communicate constantly and we’re training together, training in catch wrestling, jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, working on pro wrestling; we’re trying to do it all to make ourselves the baddest men that we can.”
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says He Twice Turned Down Contract Offers From Dana White And UFC

Kurt Angle got close, twice, to signing a contract with Dana White and the UFC. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Angle admitted that he met with Dana White in 2006, after having left the WWE. The UFC president, however, required a full-time commitment from Angle even though he had just signed a part-time deal with TNA. After considering the state of his health, the Olympic Gold Medalist decided to continue on with wrestling and stay out of the octagon.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Kurt Angle is ready to be a commentator

Kurt Angle was one of the cornerstones of WWE in the modern era, having also overcome the many doubts that hovered about him at the beginning of his career. The ex-world champion's thrilling ride ended at WrestleMania 35, albeit not in the way he and the fans would have hoped for.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle On How Much Money It Would Take To Wrestle One More Match In AEW

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist revealed what it would take to get him to come out of retirement for one more match. Angle put $10 million as the number that would get it done. If Angle were to return to the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer said he’d love to go to AEW.
WWEAsbury Park Press

Gable Steveson won the gold medal at the Olympics. Kurt Angle thinks WWE is 'drooling'

What was wrestling legend Kurt Angle thinking when he witnessed U.S. freestyle heavyweight Gable Steveson's stunning victory at the Tokyo Olympics Friday morning?. “I was thinking WWE," said Angle, an Olympic gold medalist and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer. "Vince McMahon (WWE chairman and CEO) is drooling right now."
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle’s First-Ever NFT Released Today

The first-ever NFT for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was released today by LuchaCoin. LuchaCoin, which released the first Lucha NFTs this past April and then partnered with wrestlers like Angelina Love, Gail Kim and El Phantasmo, announced today that the new Angle NFTs will be fully-interactive. The minted NFT includes a social media shout-out from Angle, a personal video message, and a Zoom meet & greet for each NFT. The idea of creating an experience around the art was of huge importance to Angle and the LuchaCoin founders.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Roderick Strong: Molly Holly Helped Me To Become What I Am In Wrestling

We've heard of WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly helping a plethora of female wrestling talent, but it didn't stop there. Many might not associate Roderick Strong with training to be a pro wrestler when WCW was around, but he was. In fact, during that time, he had been working with a pre-famous Molly Holly. Despite Molly's move to WCW and WWE, Strong said she never changed.
WWE411mania.com

Roderick Strong Recalls Skit With His Son & Malcolm Bivens, How It Came About

Roderick Strong’s young son assaulted Malcolm Bivens in a vicious attack back in a 2019 WWE Network skit, and Strong discussed the scene in a new interview. Strong spoke with Fightful about the skit, which was part of an all-day WWE Network presentation and can be seen below. You can also check out a couple of highlights from Strong’s discussion courtesy of the site:
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Says He Will Need Neck Fusion Surgery

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Podcast, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about his retirement match in WWE and what he would have liked it to be. In Angle’s retirement match, the former WWE Champion lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in just six minutes. Prior to the match, there were several rumblings about who potential opponents for Angle, including John Cena, Chad Gable and others before WWE and Vince McMahon decided to go with Corbin.
NFLPosted by
Wrestling World

Kurt Angle on Taz's underwhelming in-ring stint

Kurt Angle used the latest episode of his now-famous podcast to analyze Taz’s brief career in the ring. The latter had come to WWE with a reputation for being a hard worker, but his journey in the Stamford company lasted far less than he might have expected. According to Angle,...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kurt Angle Never Regretted The Move To TNA Wrestling, Despite The Smaller Audiences

Kurt Angle says it didn't matter to him that TNA Wrestling did not have large audiences when he joined the promotion in 2006, he still never regretted the move. When Kurt Angle left WWE to join TNA Wrestling after just four weeks of what was supposed to be a hiatus that would allow Kurt Angle to recharge his batteries, the wrestling world buzzed with excitement about the potential of Kurt Angle having matches against names like Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Sting, and others.
WWEWWE

Kushida and Roderick Strong set for NXT Cruiserweight clash

The Diamond Mine is looking for a big money win, but Kushida is out to prove his dominance as Cruiserweight Champion. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will take on Roderick Strong in a NXT Cruiserweight Title Match on NXT’s Title Tuesday. Malcolm Bivens has talked plenty about his plans for putting The Diamond Mine on the map. The Time Splitter has been undeterred by the group’s continued targeting of him and his title so far.

