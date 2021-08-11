Georgia leaders join group endorsing David Belle Isle

ALPHARETTA — Twenty-five Georgia municipal and local leaders, including Tifton Mayor Julie Smith and Thomasville Councilman Jay Flowers, have endorsed David Belle Isle in his race to become Secretary of State.

“I had the pleasure of getting to know David when he served as Mayor of Alpharetta,” Smith said. “He brought a transformational change to his city, and I know he will do the same as Secretary of State for Georgia.”

“This is a job that cries out for passion and competence as well as management experience, and David Belle Isle has that in spades,” Holly Springs Mayor Steve Miller said.

“I’m excited to have the support of these great Georgia mayors,” Belle Isle said in a news release. “They work hard and are in tune with their communities like no other kind of leader, and I appreciate their confidence – as well as their counsel – beyond my ability to express.”