Jackson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Mets. He opened the scoring on the night by taking Taijuan Walker deep in the second inning, his first career homer in the big leagues. Jackson also struck out twice, and the move to Miami at the trade deadline doesn't seem to have changed the catcher's fortunes at the plate -- it's a small sample of 58 plate appearances, but Jackson's gone just 4-for-51 (.078) with a 3:26 BB:K in the majors for his career.