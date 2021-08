STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They say you should do what you love. For Janine Harouni, that advice has translated into an acclaimed stand-up comedy show. The 33-year-old actress, who was born and raised in Tottenville and now resides in London, is performing “Stand Up With Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated)” at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on Friday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 20.