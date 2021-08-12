Cancel
Decatur County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Ringgold by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Ringgold A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Decatur and southeastern Ringgold Counties through 500 AM CDT At 430 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lamoni, or 15 miles southwest of Leon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Ringgold and southwestern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Davis City, Lamoni Municipal Airport and Nine Eagles State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 1 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

