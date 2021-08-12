Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana Southern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 430 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brook, or 8 miles southeast of Morocco, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rensselaer, Remington, Goodland, Brook, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Mount Ayr and Foresman. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 217. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH