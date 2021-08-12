Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Almost 40% of GCSE entries awarded A or A* in Northern Ireland

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYJ6c_0bPNl42K00
Almost 40% of GSCE entries gained the top A or A* grades (PA) (PA Wire)

Almost 40% of GSCE entries in Northern Ireland have been awarded A or A* grades.

The proportion of entries awarded top grades by teachers has increased by 3.6 percentage points to 39.9%.

There has been little change in the number of entries achieving A-C grades – with 89.6% in 2021 compared to 89.8% last year.

It was the second year in a row grades issued in Northern Ireland were based on teacher assessments.

The system was used after formal examinations were cancelled again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, record high teacher-assessed A-level results were issued in the region, with more than half of the grades awarded either A*s or As.

The number of GCSEs entered in Northern Ireland increased by 2.6% this year, from 162,035 to 166,172 in line with the rise in the school population.

Some 28,940 students from 246 centres, mostly schools, were entered for GCSE qualifications set by local exams body the CCEA.

The full total receiving GCSE results will be higher, with some students having entered for qualifications set by other exam bodies based across the rest of the UK.

The proportion of males receiving A or A* grades increased by 3.3 percentage points while the rise was 3.8 percentage points for females.

In the English language GCSE, the percentage of entries achieving A or A* grades increased by 1.5 percentage points to 29.8%, with a slight decrease of 1.1 percentage points at grades A-C, from 87.2% in 2020 to 86.1% in 2021.

In maths, top grades increased by 0.8 percentage points to 30.5%, compared to 29.7% in the previous year. Grades A-C increased by 2.4 percentage points to 81.5%, from 79.1% in 2020.

Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects accounted for 42% of all GCSE entries in Northern Ireland in 2021, an increase of 3.9% on the previous year.

Despite two years of disrupted learning, our young people have shown immense determination, resilience and tenacity in their studies

On a visit to Nendrum College in Comber, Co Down, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen congratulated GCSE students across Northern Ireland.

“They have worked incredibly hard to achieve success in their studies and this has been reflected in the grades they have deservedly achieved today,” she said.

“No other cohort of students have experienced a situation where they have been out of the classroom for a sustained period of time, not just once, but twice. Despite two years of disrupted learning, our young people have shown immense determination, resilience and tenacity in their studies.

“I also wish to pay tribute to teachers across Northern Ireland who have been at the heart of students’ education throughout this important year. Without their enthusiasm, dedication and commitment, today’s successes would not have been possible.”

In the absence of formal exams, grades were instead assessed by teachers and decided through a five-stage process.

This did not include the statistical algorithm used last year to standardise A-level results which sparked outrage after more than a third of grades predicted by teachers were reduced.

An outcry from teachers, parents and students led to the original teacher-assessed grades being issued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLbj2_0bPNl42K00
GCSE pupils across Northern Ireland are receiving their results (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The CCEA said it had a high level of engagement with principals, teachers, learners, parents, unions, the UK awarding bodies and assessment academics on the process for this year.

Students were described as being assessed on what they had been taught, taking into account disruption throughout schools due to the pandemic.

School leaders received training from the Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors, as well as resources to train teachers to assess grades in accordance with CCEA grade descriptors, before an internal standardisation process within schools.

Centre heads, principals in most cases, were required to confirm the grades were a true reflection of student performance.

The CCEA then took samples from each centre to assess the effectiveness of the policy to produce reasonable grades.

Grades can be challenged without charge this year in a two-stage process of a centre review to rule out administrative errors and/or a CCEA review of the professional judgment of the teachers.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Mcilveen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Uk#Gsce#Gcses#Nendrum College#Ccea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Related
RetailPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Northern Ireland Is Basically Paying Adults to Shop in Stores

The U.K. territory has ideas about how to help high-street shops get back on their feet. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
EducationBBC

The Northern Ireland teacher on a mission to make learning more fun

One primary school teacher from Omagh, County Tyrone, is on a mission to make learning more fun for pupils. Conor Bradley began posting his unique free lessons online over lockdown last year when he was teaching his class remotely. The 27-year-old often dresses up in costume and adds elements of...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Ministers to consider relaxing self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland

Stormont ministers are considering relaxing the rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland. Ministers are examining a proposal to bring arrangements into line with the rest of the UK, meaning people who are contacts of positive cases will no longer have to isolate for 10 days as long as they test negative and have had both jabs of the vaccine.
EuropeUN News Centre

UK plan thwarts access to truth over Northern Ireland ‘Troubles’

Two independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday expressed serious concern over a United Kingdom plan to end prosecutions for grave violations committed during the 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland, long known as “the Troubles”. The move was announced by Brandon Lewis, UK Secretary of State...
RetailBBC

Northern Ireland reports 'slowest economic growth in UK'

Economic growth in Northern Ireland slowed in July after an initial boost from Covid-19 lockdown easing earlier this year, an Ulster Bank survey shows. Every month it asks firms across the private sector about staffing, new orders and exports. It is considered a reliable indicator of economic performance. While the...
WorldNursing Times

RCN launches pay consultation as Northern Ireland deal draws closer

A consultation has launched today for nurses in England and Wales to share their views on their 3% pay rise, as their counterparts in Northern Ireland look set to receive the same award. The Royal College of Nursing will use the results of its consultation to determine what action it...
WorldBBC

A brief history of vaccination in Northern Ireland

Jack Craig was born on the Shankill Road in Belfast in 1901, the final year of Queen Victoria's reign. He was a 20th Century boy who lived to fly in a plane and see Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. Nevertheless his childhood was filled with the concerns of the...
U.K.BBC

Former Northern Ireland senior coroner John Leckey dies

A former senior coroner for Northern Ireland has died. John Leckey retired in 2015 after more than two decades in the role, when he presided over a number of significant inquests including the inquest into the Omagh bombing. Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said he was "deeply saddened" by...
PoliticsBBC

Littering: Northern Ireland councils crack down at hotspots

Three councils in Northern Ireland are using private contractors to crack down on littering and dog fouling. The year-long pilot will target people who "flout the rules" and officers can issue £80 fines for dropping rubbish or failing to pick up dog waste. Litter enforcement officers issued 54 fines on...
WorldBBC

Northern Ireland firms fined for underpaying staff

Nine Northern Ireland companies have been fined for underpaying their employees. The Department for Business said it had "named and shamed" the firms for failing to pay workers the minimum wage. They were forced to pay back a total of £72,000 to more than 400 affected staff. The nine companies...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Prince Charles Sends Strong Message Ahead of His Potential Reign in Unusual Project

The British monarchy has been in turmoil recently. It's no surprise that things are tense following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's historic exit and shocking Oprah Winfrey interview. The scandals that followed Prince Andrew were another blow to royal family as was the death of patriarch Prince Philip.Regardless, Charles has remained a stable figure in the royal family and that won't change soon. After all, he is the heir apparent.
HealthBBC

68,000 attended Northern Ireland emergency departments in June

Almost 68,000 people attended Northern Irelands emergency departments (EDs) in June, an increase of more than 24% compared to the same month in 2020. The latest statistics from the Department of Health revealed an extremely busy picture in EDs over the past 12 months. More than 192,000 people turned up...
Europedallassun.com

The 2021 Davos Digital Awards Now Open for Entries

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / The Davos Digital Awards for 2021 have been launched successfully by the World Communications Forum Association. Organizations and individuals from all over the world are mostly welcome to submit their applications. The awards celebrate the very best in digital excellence across...
Travelcaribjournal.com

St Kitts and Nevis Lifting UK Travel Ban

St Kitts and Nevis is set to lift its ban on travel from the United Kingdom. The ban on incoming travelers from the United Kingdom will be lifted on Sept. 1. The country had imposed the UK ban on July 20 as a result of mutations of the Covid-19 virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy