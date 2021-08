Nice course, definitely a challenge with the "state of the art" gps only working sporadically. got out early and still sweated a bit. met a nice guy who played from the senior tees once we joined up, he was actually pretty good. anyhow, wish I had more time in Tx to go back, but I believe that was my last round in state. will play some more when I get home and definitely some more when I get to LR for my next job.