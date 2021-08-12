BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming graphics card has issues

With the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT set to be officially released on August 11th, there may well be more than a few of you who are eying this up as your next potential graphics card upgrade. While we do have an official MSRP of $379, however, given the current climate, we already know that the chances of finding one of these new GPUs at anything close to that are already looking pretty grim with more realistic prices of $400-$500 already being suggested. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, despite that aforementioned release date, it would appear that one major retailer has seemingly decided to break the embargo by listing an MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X graphics card as available for sale. In terms of the price though, all we can hope is that this isn’t indicative of what we can expect!