BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming graphics card has issues
After previously unveiling the new BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, the company has now officially launched card. The BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card features the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering 32 powerful compute units, 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, and AMD Smart Access Memory to name just a few features. The BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card offers users clock speeds up to 2359 MHz and boost clock speeds up to 2589 MHz and features three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs with DSC technology and a single HDMI 2.1 VRR output with FRL technology.www.geeky-gadgets.com
