Superstar country band Alabama brings long-awaited show to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday
» When: Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Thunder Valley Amphitheatre Presented by Ballad Health at Bristol Motor Speedway, 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol, Tennessee. » Admission: $29-$125. » Info: 866-415-4158. » Web, audio and video: www.thealabamaband.com. Alabama owns an indelible chapter in American music history. They reside right alongside MTV and Madonna from the...heraldcourier.com
Comments / 0