Letter: ‘Progressives’ make a one-party state

Regarding the Aug. 9 letter by Jim McGaughy "Trump is a problem for the GOP," this letter is an absolute disgrace to all Americans. There is false accusation of criminal behavior of those in any way associated with a former president. There is false claim against an entire political party. There is blatant lying regarding verified illegal fraud committed during the 2020 election. There is false claim regarding unvaccinated (one assumes the author refers to vaccination for COVID-19) individuals being the majority of one political party. There is false accusation that red states contain largely political supporters of former President Trump who are "holding out" against vaccination and filling hospitals due to their non-vaccination.