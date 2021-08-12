Cancel
Foreign Policy

Taiwan, US coast guards meet despite Chinese pressure

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Officers from the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards have met to discuss improving cooperation and communication despite efforts by China to isolate the self-governing island democracy. The virtual meeting held Tuesday came amid moves by the U.S. and others to defy Beijing’s pressure campaign aimed at compelling...

