PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center keeps Fred as a tropical storm upon landfall, expected between 3-5 p.m. CDT along the Emerald Coast, anywhere from Destin to Mexico Beach. It looks as though Fred will likely remain a tropical storm upon landfall as drier air has started to wrap into the system, limiting its ability to intensify. A Category 1 hurricane would be the worst-case scenario. At best, Fred will remain a tropical storm and weaken as it moves ashore.