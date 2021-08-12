Cancel
Tom Hanks Net Worth: Here's How Rich The COVID-19 Survivor Superstar Is

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks is not only one of the most famous and highest-regarded actors in Hollywood, but he's also one of the highest-paid in the film industry. Hanks has starred in several box office hits, including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Cast Away,” “The Da Vinci Code” and the “Toy Story” franchise. The 65-year-old Oscar-winning actor currently has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

