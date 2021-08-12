Tax-free weekend fuels already bustling retail demand

It’s “batter up” on Saturday when Spirit of Springfield again hosts the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by MGM Springfield. The planning for the breakfast - to be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. along a 1,500-foot table stretching along Main Street from State to Bridge Streets - has been underway for a while, but it is this week when the plan gets put into place. One ton of bacon is delivered to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department for baking. On Friday, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, will put the finishing touches on the bacon. It will then be delivered to MGM Springfield, where it will be stored overnight and warmed in the morning. All the while the culinary staff at Mercy Medical Cent will be shipping up more than 500 gallons of pancake batter.