The enemy of our soul is incredibly good at reminding us of our losses. He loves to lead us down that hopeless path. There are times we travel through seasons of loss for reasons we may never understand. They are usually the seasons of greatest growth if we allow the Lord to do what He desires in us. But the Lord has gently reminded me this morning that while the enemy desires us to remember what we've lost, we CAN CHOOSE the things we "recall to mind". So today... I recall to mind all that my Jesus has been to me for the last 35+ years I've served Him. I recall to mind that I've never walked through one battle alone. I recall to mind the many times the Lord has touched my sick body and made me whole. I recall to mind His faithfulness. I recall to mind that I've never gone without a single need being met... truly... not one! I recall to mind that He gave His life for me and I can walk in victory over every negative thought that Satan wants to whisper in our ear and plant in our mind. I recall to mind His goodness and mercy! I recall to mind that He has overcome the world! I recall to mind that He is my Father and He loves me endlessly. And I recall to mind the promises of His Word that tell me He has more ahead for me than I could ever think or imagine!