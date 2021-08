Today’s Penn State football headlines feature two publications’ picks for Lions breakout players and NBA superstar LeBron James paying tribute to Saquon Barkley. Penn State football season is now just three Saturdays away, so the preview content is ramping up with previews and analysis of a team that ranks No. 20 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. Among the hot weekend topics on that front were breakout picks from the crew at the Centre Daily Times and a focus on breakout players on offense from Blue-White Illustrated.