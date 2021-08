The Oscar-winning actress spoke about industry inequality between men and women, and how actresses are still underpaid compared to their male co-stars. During the Cannes Film Festival’s Women in Motion panel, in 2015, she approached the topic by talking about her role in Transformers 3. She said: “I’m glad I did that film and I’m proud that I finally got paid what I was told I was worth by the industry. But that is nothing. That is a tenth of what most males my age, with my experience and my reputation as a film actor, make. We’ve never been paid commensurately and that has to change.”