It appears the first couple of technical improvements in the forthcoming PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto V have emerged, thanks to the German PlayStation Blog. A post on the site looking at forthcoming games (spotted by Eurogamer) makes reference to the game running at 4K resolution and at 60FPS. According to Google Translate, the paragraph reads: “You’ve already played the ultimate gangster epic on PS3? And again on PS4? And, have you really had enough of Los Santos? Of course not, and that’s exactly why Grand Theft Auto V should be at the top of your wish list in the expanded and improved version for PS5. You’ve never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines in crisp 4K resolution thanks to a fat graphics update and you make the city extremely smoothly insecure thanks to a smooth 60 FPS.”