One of the complaints of Windows 11 is that it makes it harder to change the default apps and system browser. But the truth is that all default apps in Windows 11 have to be associated with unique file systems, which is the only difference from Windows 10. While Microsoft does try to push the native browser Edge on unwary users, you can easily replace it with a different browser. Read on to learn how to change your default apps and browser in Windows 11 to anything you want.