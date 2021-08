Raleigh, N.C. — A segment of Interstate 40 West already known for congestion during the morning commute was closed Monday due to a crash. The road reopened by 9 a.m. Before 8 a.m., all westbound lanes of I-40 were closed at Exit 301 for I-440. At 8:15 a.m., sensors were reporting a drive time of almost one hour between the I-440 split in Raleigh and Exit 312 for N.C. Highway 42 near Garner.