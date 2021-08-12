Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

James "Jimmy" Stockbauer

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — James “Jimmy” Edward Stockbauer of Victoria, TX passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the age of 59 due to complications from the Covid virus. He was born August 9, 1961 in Victoria to John, Jr. and Gladys Stockbauer. Jimmy graduated from Stroman High School in 1979. He worked for the family business (Victoria Farm Equipment) since he was a teenager. Jimmy’s position was the parts manager, just ask any customer, he knew things no one else on the counter knew. The wealth of knowledge he maintained is irreplaceable and will be truly missed by all.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
Victoria, TX
Obituaries
City
Victoria, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Md Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Covid#Stroman High School#Victoria Farm Equipment#Iii#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy