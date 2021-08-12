James "Jimmy" Stockbauer

VICTORIA — James “Jimmy” Edward Stockbauer of Victoria, TX passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the age of 59 due to complications from the Covid virus. He was born August 9, 1961 in Victoria to John, Jr. and Gladys Stockbauer. Jimmy graduated from Stroman High School in 1979. He worked for the family business (Victoria Farm Equipment) since he was a teenager. Jimmy’s position was the parts manager, just ask any customer, he knew things no one else on the counter knew. The wealth of knowledge he maintained is irreplaceable and will be truly missed by all.