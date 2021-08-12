Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Madlen Ann Hanselman Matej

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Madlen Ann Hanselman Matej, 39 of Victoria, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, August 15th 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, a rosary will be prayed at 1:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Monday, August 16th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams in Victoria. Burial will follow at the Tivoli Cemetery. Honoring Madlen, pallbearers will be Jared Hanselman, Josh Hanselman, Jason Hanselman, Alexander Garcia, Kevin Anderson, and Ricky Williams.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Virginia State
Victoria, TX
Obituaries
City
Austin, TX
City
Justin, TX
City
Victoria, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Pet Adoption#Lourdes Catholic Church#Victoria High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy