VICTORIA — Madlen Ann Hanselman Matej, 39 of Victoria, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, August 15th 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, a rosary will be prayed at 1:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Monday, August 16th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams in Victoria. Burial will follow at the Tivoli Cemetery. Honoring Madlen, pallbearers will be Jared Hanselman, Josh Hanselman, Jason Hanselman, Alexander Garcia, Kevin Anderson, and Ricky Williams.