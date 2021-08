It’s nearly back-to-school time, and an annual rite of passage that has gone along with this time of year is the annual sales tax holiday weekend this weekend, Aug. 6-8. Since 2007, Oklahoma law has required sales tax to be waived of certain items during the first week of August just in time for back-to-school shopping. These items include clothing, shoes, backpacks and other items that students need to start back to school. Not every items is exempt from sales taxes.