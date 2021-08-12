REFUGIO — Sylvester G. Martinez passed away August 8, 2021. He was born September 9, 1952 in Refugio to the late Santos and Mary Garza Martinez. Sylvester is preceded in death by his parents; son Sylvester, Jr.; brothers Perfecto, Edward and Juan Martinez and a sister Lupe Garza. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Martinez; son Alan Michael Martinez; daughters Victoria, Traci, Krissy, Sylvia and Julia Martinez; sisters Gloria Garcia, and Mary Helen Hinojosa; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; pallbearers will be Toby Garcia, Arthur Guerra, George Martinez, Jason Garza, Robert Cuellar, John Garcia, Jr. Alex Garza and Matt Garza; Honorary Pallbearers are Leo (Kilo) Vasquez and Robert Rocha. A rosary will be recited Thursday, August 12, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. A mass will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334.