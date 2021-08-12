Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Sylvester G. Martinez

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREFUGIO — Sylvester G. Martinez passed away August 8, 2021. He was born September 9, 1952 in Refugio to the late Santos and Mary Garza Martinez. Sylvester is preceded in death by his parents; son Sylvester, Jr.; brothers Perfecto, Edward and Juan Martinez and a sister Lupe Garza. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Martinez; son Alan Michael Martinez; daughters Victoria, Traci, Krissy, Sylvia and Julia Martinez; sisters Gloria Garcia, and Mary Helen Hinojosa; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; pallbearers will be Toby Garcia, Arthur Guerra, George Martinez, Jason Garza, Robert Cuellar, John Garcia, Jr. Alex Garza and Matt Garza; Honorary Pallbearers are Leo (Kilo) Vasquez and Robert Rocha. A rosary will be recited Thursday, August 12, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. A mass will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Moore
Person
Matt Garza
Person
Alex Garza
Person
George Michael
Person
Michael Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugio#St James Catholic Church#Moore Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Engagement: Vasquez, Martinez

Sandra and Gilbert Vasquez of Uvalde announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sarah Vasquez, to Tino Joshua Martinez, formerly of Amarillo. The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Uvalde High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations from the University of Texas at Austin in 2017. She is presently employed as a public relations manager for the computer software company Mozilla.
Bloomington, TXVictoria Advocate

The Runnels to perform at churches in Bloomington, Victoria

The Runnels will perform in concert at First Baptist Church, 204 S. Leonard St. in Bloomington, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The singing duo, including Jason Runnels and his son Braden Runnels, both of Mississippi, also will perform at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Baptist. At 6 p.m. Sunday, the father and son will perform at Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 6679 SH 185 in Victoria, according to a news release.
Santa Ana, CAladeraranchnews.com

FLORERIA MARTINEZ – FBN# 20216612280

The following company is doing business as: FLORERIA MARTINEZ, 510 N. BRISTOL ST #A, SANTA ANA, CA 92703. This business is conducted by a general partnership (1) GLORIA GUTIERREZ MORALES, 510 N. BRISTOL ST #A, SANTA ANA, CA, 92703, (2) ESMERALDA MARTINEZ, 510 N. BRISTOL ST #A, SANTA ANA, CA, 92703, (3) JORGE ANTONIO MARTINEZ, 510 N. BRISTOL ST #A, SANTA ANA, CA, 92703. The registrants have not commenced to do business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. /S/GLORIA GUTIERREZ MORALES.

Comments / 0

Community Policy