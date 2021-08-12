Cancel
Victoria, TX

William (Bill/Billy) Jay Atzenhoffer

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA - Bill was born 2/23/59 in Victoria to Nancy & Clarence (C.G./Bubba) Atzenhoffer, Jr. He died @ 62 on 7/27/21 @ CMC from Covid-19 complications. He graduated from St. Joseph HS in 1977. He received his Bachelor degree from TAMU in 1981. He worked for H. Ross Perot as a landman, UTEX copy machines & later had his own ATM business-Cash solutions. He loved being a cattle rancher on the family land. He is survived by his sister, A. Jeannine Atzenhoffer & nephew, John William V. Atzenhoffer.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

