It didn’t have to be this way. We spent way too much time squeezing bright yellow mustard onto Costco hot dogs while you told me about how your dreams of becoming a pastry chef or a dentist never came true. I spent way too much time wearing pastel-colored, lace-trimmed dresses to your Sunday school classes to learn about the word of God. While I secretly watched Youtube videos titled “I think I like girls”, you taught me that Christian girls must get married to a man of God. That they should dedicate a “sex schedule” to them because “even though we don’t feel like it sometimes, men have needs.” Still, I was enamored with your loud personality, the way you became my immigrant mother’s only friend, and how fun you made going to church. I thought of all people, you might understand. Might understand my sudden fascination with girls who wear patterned button-ups and play softball.