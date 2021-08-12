Cancel
Environment

Fred forecast to restrengthen into a tropical storm later today

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrasY_0bPNgMWG00

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for coastal Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9Uah_0bPNgMWG00

Tropical Depression Fred continues to be poorly organized, though it has maintained tropical depression status. Wind shear continues to push the thunderstorm activity to the east of the center.

It is forecast to stay just north of Cuba, so it will have the chance to regain some strength through the day today. The latest forecast cone calls for Fred to become a Tropical Storm again this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20a6Z8_0bPNgMWG00

Most of Southwest Florida remains in the cone for the weekend, with Fred passing near to us as a tropical storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRuED_0bPNgMWG00

Most model consensus continues to bring Fred into the Gulf, without a direct landfall in Southwest Florida. However, given current track forecasts, we can still expect impacts without a direct landfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181Z8a_0bPNgMWG00

A close pass from Fred could still bring in several inches of rainfall through the weekend.

On top of that, gusty conditions could arrive, especially along our coastline, should that be the closest area to Fred’s center. Isolated tornadoes will be possible in some thunderstorms this weekend as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMwe5_0bPNgMWG00

We are still monitoring another tropical wave in the Atlantic. It has a high chance of development in the next 5 days. This will be worth watching over the next several days.

Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Tropical Depression Grace should stay south of Texas

Tropical Depression Grace should stay south of Texas. A ridge of high pressure over Texas is expected to steer Grace into the Bay of Campeche and Mexico, according to the National Weather Service's Houston/Galveston office. Houston, however, took on brief heavy rain Monday that flooded city roadways. Photos and videos...
Panama City, FLmypanhandle.com

Tropical Storm Fred Coverage

Information below is outdated. Follow News 13 LIVE above and on-air for current conditions. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center keeps Fred as a tropical storm upon landfall, expected between 3-5 p.m. CDT along the Emerald Coast, anywhere from Destin to Mexico Beach. It looks as though Fred will likely remain a tropical storm upon landfall as drier air has started to wrap into the system, limiting its ability to intensify. A Category 1 hurricane would be the worst-case scenario. At best, Fred will remain a tropical storm and weaken as it moves ashore.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

TROPICAL STORM FRED

Tropical Storm Fred Intermediate Advisory Number 27A NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062021 700 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 ...HEAVY RAINFALL AND A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE EXPECTED ALONG THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND LATER TODAY... SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...28.6N 85.8W ABOUT 90 MI...145 KM SSW OF APALACHICOLA FLORIDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/ Jefferson County line A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 85.8 West. Fred is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through today. On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico today, and make landfall in the Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before landfall. After landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Fred can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41 KNHC and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?key_messages. RAINFALL: Fred is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts: Through Today... Southern and Central Florida... 1 to 2 inches of additional rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 5 inches are expected.. Through Tuesday... The Florida Big Bend and Panhandle... 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 12 inches are expected. Southeast Alabama through western and northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas... 4 to 7 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 10 inches are expected. Through Wednesday... Portions of the Mid-Atlantic States...2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 6 inches expected as Fred interacts with a nearby front. Heavy rainfall across portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic States could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding impacts. STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Indian Pass, FL to Steinhatchee River, FL...3-5 ft Steinhatchee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...2-4 ft AL/FL border to Indian Pass including Pensacola Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint Andrew Bay... 1-3 ft Yankeetown, FL to Aripeka, FL...1-3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area beginning later this morning. SURF: Swells generated by Fred are expected to reach the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle today, and could causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office for more details. TORNADOES: A tornado or two will be possible early this morning over the Florida west coast and Panhandle, and during the late morning and into the afternoon from the Florida Panhandle northward into southwest Georgia and southeast Alabama.
Panama City, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Fred regains tropical storm

Fred regains tropical storm status as it approaches the Florida panhandle. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph, moving north at 10 mph with an estimated minimum central pressure of 993 mb. The center of Fred is expected to make landfall this afternoon near Panama City. Severe/ squally weather is expected for this area. No immediate impacts for central Florida.
Florida Statekentwired.com

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle

(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle near Cape San Blas, the National Hurricane Center said. Fred was about 15 miles south of Marianna as of 8 p.m. ET, moving inland at 10 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm's maximum sustained winds were about 50 mph.
Florida Statetalesbuzz.com

Tropical Storm Fred expected to slam Florida coast today

Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to slam into the Florida Panhandle Monday evening, packing sustained winds up to 60 mph and threatening dangerous storm surges. The storm is expected to make landfall between Panama City and Pensacola around 5 p.m., with a tropical storm warning in effect through much of the region, the National Hurricane Center said Monday in an advisory.
Panama City, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Fred regains tropical storm

Fred regains tropical storm status as it approaches the Florida panhandle. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph, moving north at 10 mph with an estimated minimum central pressure of 993 mb. The center of Fred is expected to make landfall this afternoon near Panama City. Severe/ squally weather is expected for this area. No immediate impacts for central Florida.
EnvironmentGreenville Advocate

Update on Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Force Winds between 40-50 mph, especially in gusts, are becoming increasingly likely in Okaloosa Co, FL, and possible further north into Covington Co, AL. Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding is possible in Okaloosa Co, FL, Covington Co, AL, and Crenshaw Co, AL, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts possible along the coast near Destin.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

TROPICAL STORM FRED

Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama forecasters track Fred, and keep watch on Tropical Storm Grace

Alabama is cleaning up after the arrival of Tropical Storm Fred. Forecasters are also looking ahead to Tropical Storm Grace and the rest of the 2021 season. Fred is expected to move across eastern Alabama and into northwest Georgia as a tropical depression. The Gulf coast and inland Alabama counties north of the Florida panhandle spent the weekend on alert as Fred made its way up the Gulf of Mexico.

