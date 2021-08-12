Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Harrison County through 500 AM CDT At 429 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lamoni, or 16 miles southeast of Mount Ayr, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Harrison County. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 110 and 114. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH