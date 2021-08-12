Cancel
Follow A Sandy Path To The Waterfront When You Visit Illinois Beach State Park In Illinois

By Melissa Mahoney
It may come as a surprise to some, but Illinois has some incredibly gorgeous sand dunes that everyone needs to see. Along the coast of Lake Michigan lies Illinois Beach State Park which has the last remaining beach ridge shoreline in the state. While you are here, consider a hike along a sandy path that leads to the beach and the water.

Along the gorgeous shoreline of Lake Michigan is Illinois Beach State Park. With 4,160 acres, there is no shortage of recreation including hiking, viewing wildlife, camping, biking, geocaching, swimming, and even SCUBA diving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uxpdn_0bPNfcPZ00
Tisha Ponce De Leon/AllTrails

This state park has five miles of trails allowing visitors to easily traverse through oak forests, marshes, swales, dunes, and sandy beaches. And with over 650 plant species that have been recorded by the dunes alone, you'll have plenty to explore!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUE0c_0bPNfcPZ00
Adam J/AllTrails

If you want to see as much as possible at Illinois Beach State Park, it's best to explore on one of the hiking trails. One of the best hikes you can do is a combination of two trails, the Dead River and Dunes Loop Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKzwS_0bPNfcPZ00
Nicole Geissberger/AllTrails

This 2.5-mile loop is rated as moderate and has an overall elevation gain of 26 feet. There is light foot traffic along this route, so you may experience some peace, quiet, and solitude along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEets_0bPNfcPZ00
Sariah Ellsmore/AllTrails

You'll enjoy such unique natural beauty along the trail which starts off as gravel and becomes sandy close to the shoreline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPeLk_0bPNfcPZ00
Jessica Paulsen/AllTrails

The Dead River itself is a sight to see as it is blocked by sandbars most of the year, forming more of a long, narrow pond. Once in a while, however, the water level rises over the sandbars, changing the landscape as the river then flows into Lake Michigan. It's a fascinating natural wonder!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1cuS_0bPNfcPZ00
Tie Kan/AllTrails

Aside from the Dead River, the trail becomes sand and leads to the spectacular Lake Michigan! Make sure to spend some time on the beach enjoying all the beauty around you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyDZ9_0bPNfcPZ00
Daniel Milsky/AllTrails

If only all pathways could lead to the beach! Are you ready to take the Illinois Beach Trail to the sandy shores of Lake Michigan? Let us know if you’ve trekked along this trail in the past. For more information on the Dead River and Dunes Loop Trail, head to the AllTrails webpage and to the Illinois Beach State Park website to plan your visit.

You can also visit our article on some of the best beaches in Illinois if you’re planning on a beach day any time soon.

The post Follow A Sandy Path To The Waterfront When You Visit Illinois Beach State Park In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State .

