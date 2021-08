The City of Corsicana and the Corsicana Housing Authority rebuilt some of its public housing units, Eastside Apartments at 901 E. 13th Avenue, which were demolished in 2017. The city is excited to announce the 12 new apartment units are complete and ready for occupancy. HUD approved the new units on July 1 and families began moving into the new units in July. A ribbon cutting will be scheduled at a later date.