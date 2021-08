Here's a radical idea for Major League Baseball cooked up in a smoky lab late at night. It may not be for you, and you may hate it, but please, try it on for size and at least consider the benefits before dismissing it out of hand. It involves a complete overhaul of tradition and would yield a vastly different product. There's a chance that product would be vastly superior. That it would keep fans of more teams engaged deeper into the year. That would greatly increase the importance of regular-season games and ensure more interest in the sport on the national level.