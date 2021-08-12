Commentary: Marilyn Quigley - The new ABC's in progressives' school curriculum
Progressive Education, with a capital P, descended upon my elementary school in Springfield, Missouri, in 1951, when I was in fifth grade. Suddenly A, B, and C grades switched to either “P” (progressing) or “N” (not progressing). The school board forbade games between schools and disallowed keeping score in intramurals. Competition, the experts said, deflated losers’ egos. My parents switched me to a district with an old-fashioned rigorous, traditionally delivered curriculum.www.ncadvertiser.com
