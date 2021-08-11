Cancel
Public Safety

Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, independent investigators conclude

 8 days ago

After a nearly five-month investigation, independent investigators appointed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a report last week concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed several women through unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and inappropriate, gender-based comments, while breaking state and federal laws by doing so. The investigators, attorneys Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, went onto […]

