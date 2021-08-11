Cancel
Envirotech Vehicles Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

birminghamnews.net
 7 days ago

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights and Recent Company Developments. On May 26, 2021, the Company officially changed the company name to...

Financial Reports

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Timely Files Quarterly Report on OTCMarkets; Shows Income from Operations of $778K+

Through June 30, 2021, The 2nd Quarter Report Reveals Income From Operations Was $569,147 For The Quarter And Was $778,784 For The Four Months Ending 6/30. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a revenue generating general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, that services Arkansas and its neighboring states, today announced that it has timely filed its Quarterly Report for the Second quarter of 2021 1 .
Economy

New Jersey Mining Company Provides Second Quarter Results of Operations and Corporate Activities

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ('NJMC' or the 'Company') today announced its consolidated operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The full version of the Company's interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) can be viewed on the Company's web site, and EDGAR. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.
Henderson, NV

Cal-Bay International Corporate Shareholder Meeting Update

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC:CBYI) today released the following corporate update. Cal-Bay International Inc., will today be streaming the Annual Shareholder Call at 1:00pm PST from the company's website at www.cbyintl.com. The meeting will address the questions submitted by shareholders and further...
Financial Reports
TheStreet

DarkPulse Inc, CEO Discusses Quarterly Highlights And Anticipated Revenues

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" or the "Company"), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety has issued the following update from our CEO.
Health

Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL)

MediSure Canada has obtained a Health Canada Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL # 17716), to Source Class II through Class IV Diagnostic and Therapeutic Medical Devices. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company serving...
Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Energy Industry
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
Casper, WY
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Business
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer and BioNTech announce submission of Initial data

New York [US], August 17 (ANI): Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have submitted Phase 1 data to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the evaluation of a third, or booster dose of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine for future licensure. In a statement on August 16,...
New York City, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politics

Stimulus Check 4: Latest Status And Possibility

Over 169Mn third stimulus checks were sent out. Even though some are yet to get them lawmakers are trying to set up another stimulus aid round. The objective remains to help citizens survive the economic onslaught of the pandemic. The Expectations From Another Stimulus Check. As of now, the American...
Income Tax

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Economy

Enhanced unemployment benefits may end a bit earlier than expected

The American Rescue Plan offers federal unemployment benefits until Labor Day, which is on Sept. 6. But state administrative rules require the last payable week of benefits to be the one ended Sept. 4 or 5, depending on the state. Recipients may therefore get one fewer week than anticipated. More...

