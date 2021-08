ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After three days of dry weather, it appears the threat of rain will be on the increase across Western New York. However, if you have outdoor plans for this evening the umbrella should not be needed. It will be later tonight, especially after midnight, that thundershowers will become more numerous. In addition, it will be much warmer compared to the last several nights with the temperature only falling into the upper 60s.