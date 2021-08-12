Climate Activism Versus Democracy

The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by Heather Goldstone during a Newsweek podcast debate on climate change. You can listen to the podcast here:. There is extensive science that levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are completely unprecedented. Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have not been this high in over 800,000 years. Modern humans have been around for a little bit less than half that. If you look at the last 10,000 years, at the evolution of agriculture, at the entire development of civilization, that has all taken place in a time of remarkable climate stability. It's that stability that has made it possible for civilization and the societies we know to develop.