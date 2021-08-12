Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Activism Versus Democracy

By Mitch Kokai
Posted by 
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Williamson of National Review Online ponders a key problem for climate alarmists. Climate change as a potential public-policy issue has been with us since the 1960s, while climate change understood in at least some quarters as an urgent public-policy issue has been with us since at least the 1990s. And in that time, the major governments of the world have decided to do . . . not very much. There has been a great deal of talk, agreements entered into and abandoned — and then reentered into, at least notionally, in the case of the United States and the Paris agreement.

lockerroom.johnlocke.org

Comments / 0

@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Carbon Dioxide#Natural Gas#National Review Online#Green New Dealers#D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentNew York Post

Don’t buy the latest climate-change alarmism

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just released its latest climate report, and reactions from politicians and media pundits could not have been more predictable. Fitting the apocalyptic narrative many have spun lately, the always-breathless Guardian literally summarized this scientific report as finding mankind “guilty as hell” of “climate crimes of humanity.” (Needless to say, the report never says any such things.)
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

IPCC Report Blames Human Activity For Worsening Climate Disasters

A new UN climate study issued on Monday morning details how climate change is already inflicting havoc throughout the globe, warning that any more warming would only fuel more catastrophic disasters. According to a summary of the report's conclusions for policymakers, "it is unambiguous that human impact has warmed the...
Scienceuticaphoenix.net

After 30 Years Studying Climate, Scientist Declares:

And colleague says “global warming” no longer strong enough term. “Global heating is technically more correct because we are talking about changes in the energy balance of the planet.”. By Jake Johnson, staff writer. Declaring that after three decades of studying the climate he’s “never been as worried” about the...
Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

Democracy: Enemy of the powerful

Perhaps the best possible thing we could acknowledge being is a “divided nation.” Failing to do so justifies — or at least avoids noticing — all manner of violent cruelty and repression in the name of so-called democracy, from the jailing of whistleblowers who reveal U.S. war crimes and global criminality, to the lynching of men and women of color . . . to the waging of endless war.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Item

The greatest democracy in the world?

I’ve heard several politicians and pundits recently claim that the U.S. is “the greatest democracy in the world.” If so, why are the Chinese and Russian governments promoting America as an example of the failure of democracy?. Democracy in the U.S. is fragile: we have only two viable national parties....
EnvironmentNewsweek

Yes, the Climate Is Changing. No, It's Not an Emergency | Opinion

The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by James Taylor during a Newsweek podcast debate on climate change. You can listen to the podcast here:. For the vast majority of the time that human civilization has existed, temperatures have been significantly warmer than today. More than 30,000 scientists have signed on to a paper saying that we're not facing a climate emergency.
Presidential Electioncamaspostrecord.com

Influence peddling threatens democracy

Modern-day democracy has numerous weaknesses, as we’ve been made well aware: policy differences that cannot be resolved, corruption, manipulation of voting and elections, and the refusal of one side to allow the other to pass legislation. One other weakness deserves serious attention: lobbying and other forms of influence peddling. It’s...
AgricultureNewsweek

Climate Change Is the Biggest Threat We're Facing—Period. | Opinion

The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by Heather Goldstone during a Newsweek podcast debate on climate change. You can listen to the podcast here:. There is extensive science that levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are completely unprecedented. Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have not been this high in over 800,000 years. Modern humans have been around for a little bit less than half that. If you look at the last 10,000 years, at the evolution of agriculture, at the entire development of civilization, that has all taken place in a time of remarkable climate stability. It's that stability that has made it possible for civilization and the societies we know to develop.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Democracy's failure

There is much anxious talk these days about Republican state legislatures undermining democracy in order to keep political control in their hands. Through gerrymandering and voting laws that target Democratic voters in urban areas, they seek to ensure that Democratic candidates will not win elections. Republicans have virtually admitted that this is their aim, and many people believe that if they succeed, America’s democracy will have failed.
PoliticsArgus Press

Republicans are destroying democracy

America — meaning American democracy, as opposed to the right-wing, Nazi, rural, redneck idea of America — is on the verge of collapse. And guess what? Half of the country doesn’t care. Republicans in Texas, Florida and Georgia have enacted, and are attempting to enact, laws that make it harder...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Stop blaming yourself for the climate crisis

John D. Sutter is a CNN contributor, National Geographic Explorer and MIT science journalism fellow. He is director of the forthcoming BASELINE documentary series, which is visiting four locations on the front lines of the climate crisis every five years until 2050. Visit the project's website. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

The Summit for Democracy

Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has made clear that revitalizing democracy in the United States and around the world is essential to delivering for the American people and meeting the unprecedented challenges of our time. As President Biden has said, defending America’s democratic values is inseparable from advancing our national interest.
Congress & CourtsEllsworth American

Democracy and patriotism

This is an open letter to Sens. Collins and King. With gratitude, I watched the entire hearing yesterday of the U.S. House Select committee on Jan 6. The brave, non-partisan testimony from the police officers and the moving, thankful, non-partisan responses from all the members of the Select committee. It was a true demonstration of the best of democracy and patriotism.
Environmentreviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: The case for climate optimism

The Chicken Littles at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are at it again. The panel recently released its sixth assessment report on global warming. The verdict? The world is doomed. “Many changes due to past and future greenhouse gas emissions are irreversible for centuries to millennia, especially changes in...
Earth SciencePosted by
TheConversationAU

Fossil fuel misinformation may sideline one of the most important climate change reports ever released

This week’s landmark report on the state of the climate paints a sobering picture. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded that, without deep and immediate cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, the world is very likely headed for climate catastrophe. In November, world leaders will gather in Glasgow for the latest round of United Nations climate talks. It’s the most crucial round of climate negotiations since those which led to the Paris Agreement in 2015. The question is: will governments around the world now listen to the climate science? Or will misinformation campaigns backed by vested interests continue to delay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy