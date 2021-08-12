Gainesville among potential beneficiaries of infrastructure bill

The Senate pulled off an impressive feat Tuesday: Passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that had support from Democrats and Republicans.

The bill, which still has to go to the U.S. House for approval, would send billions of dollars to states for rebuilding roads, broadband internet, water pipes and the public works systems.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot broke down the numbers for Georgia and talked to the state’s two senators about the passage of the bill.

Senator Raphael Warnock said the plan will help build infrastructure and create jobs.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America. I’ve been saying for a long time, America needs a home improvement project,” Warnock said.

Here’s how the infrastructure plan breaks down for Georgia:

$8.9 billion for roads and highways

$225 million for bridges

$930 million for metro Atlanta infrastructure

$13.8 million for Gainesville infrastructure

$14.4 million for Rome infrastructure

$100 million for rural broadband

Senator Ossoff said money will also go to remove lead pipes from public schools and upgrade school buildings.

“This is a game changer. Congress has been kicking the can for decades on investment in America’s infrastructure, and today, Democrats and Republicans came together to get it done,” Ossoff said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the governor’s office for comment, but were told they do not comment on pending legislation and they may have something to say once the infrastructure bill passes the House. Other Republicans were also silent on the passage.

Some of that metro Atlanta public transit money would go to putting transit of some kind on the Beltline.

Elliot talked with longtime Inman Park resident Jennifer Walls who said she’s in favor of it but doesn’t expect to see transit there for a long, long time.

“So to imagine what that might look like because, I don’t know. I think I would like it, but it would take a lot more planning to be able to accommodate all of the walkers,” Walls said.

Early Wednesday morning, Senate Democrats pushed through a $3.5 trillion framework of a companion infrastructure resolution that goes further with bolstering family services, health, and environment programs.

The passage came despite an avalanche of Republican amendments intended to make their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections for control of Congress.

