New Carolina Journal Online Features

By Mitch Kokai
 5 days ago
Carolina Journal Online reports on the Rev. William Barber’s ongoing court fight over a 2017 trespass charge at the state Legislative Building. Ray Nothstine’s CJ Opinion explains why the N.C. Senate’s tax plan is superior to the House’s alternative.

Raleigh, NC
The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

#The Rev#Carolina Journal Online#Cj Opinion#The N C Senate#House
Wilmington, NCWECT

‘Our State’ features North Carolina landmarks in August issue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The August issue of Our State magazine features a combination you might only find in North Carolina: Pepsi and peanuts. In a feature titled From NC to Everywhere, the magazine highlights North Carolina products that are popular around the nation and world. Chloe Klingstedt, an editor...
Politics
@LockerRoom

Quick Primer: Comparing House, Senate & Cooper Budget Plans

The North Carolina House of Representatives is moving ahead with its operating budget for the state. The House plan follows the release of budget plans by the N.C. Senate and by Gov. Roy Cooper. They’re complex plans for sure, but Locke’s Paige Terryberry can give us a quick, 4-minute primer...
Raleigh, NC
@LockerRoom

Nothstine Urges N.C. Democrats to Reject Supreme Court Packing Plans

Ray Nothstine writes for the Fayetteville Observer that Democrats in North Carolina should be strong opponents of plans to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. After Gov. Pat McCrory was defeated by Democrat challenger Roy Cooper in the November 2016 election, rumors began swirling that Republicans would move swiftly to pack the state’s Supreme Court. According to the state constitution, the GOP-controlled General Assembly could have added up to two seats — going from seven to nine.
Gambling

ONLINE ORIGINALS: Slim majority shows support for legalizing sports gambling in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A slim majority of North Carolinians support legalized sports gambling here, with 54% approving and 46% disapproving. But that majority increases to 80% after people were asked if they would rather have sports revenue taxed versus raising property taxes. Supporters argue that there’s already unregulated sports betting market across the state, making it legal could bring in a return on investment through tax revenue.
Education
@LockerRoom

New Report: “A Culture of Personalized Learning North Carolina’s Personal Education Savings Accounts”

Jonathan Butcher, the Will Skillman Fellow in Education at The Heritage Foundation, authored a new report about North Carolina’s education savings account (ESA) program for special needs children. In “A Culture of Personalized Learning North Carolina’s Personal Education Savings Accounts,” Butcher finds that two-thirds of North Carolina families are using...
Politics
@LockerRoom

How to Search Campaign Finance Reports in North Carolina

Now that the first campaign finance reports of the year have been submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (SBE), how does one find political action committee (PAC) and candidate reports for local and state elections?. There is a simple process for finding where the campaign committees you...
Business
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & Courts

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.
POTUS
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

During his presidency, Trump violated many unwritten norms that govern the conduct of presidents, writes Jeffrey Toobin, and one of the most important such transgressions was his refusal to concede defeat when he lost the election. But there are other norms, too, and one of them is to avoid prosecution -- and persecution -- of former presidents.
Indiana State
The Hill

Indiana governor breaks with GOP peers, allows local mask mandates

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) broke with some of his Republican peers on Monday, telling reporters that schools implementing mask mandates are “making a wise decision when the facts warrant it.”. A number of Republican governors have issued orders in recent weeks barring schools from enforcing mask mandates despite the...
Congress & Courts

Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. Capitol Sergeant at Arms Crush Trample the First Amendment by Arresting Peaceful Pro-Life Advocates on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. Capitol Sergeant at Arms Crush trample the First Amendment by Arresting Peaceful Pro-Life Advocates on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol. This after Congresswoman Bush was allowed to camp out and protest on the steps for days calling for a moratorium on evictions.

