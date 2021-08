People of all ages cooled off Wednesday at Novembrino Park splash pad in Scranton as temperatures soared. AccuWeather meteorologist Danielle Knittle said Wednesday’s unofficial high of 89 degrees wasn’t record-breaking, though today’s predicted high of 95 is just below a record of 96 degrees set in 1944. Hotter temperatures will continue into Friday with an expected high of 93, but drop to the high 70s to low 80s over the weekend, she said.