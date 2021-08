If you've been hankering for a new Fallout experience, then the news that Fallout: The Roleplaying Game has now received a digital edition will be just the ticket. Eking out an existence in an environment populated by hostile beasts, cobbling together tools from the rusted remnants of the old world, with nary a soul to accompany you on this lonesome journey. That could have been a description of the events of 2020 or it could have been a description of Fallout 76. I'll leave it to you to work out which. Even though the game has remedied a lot of the issues that plagued the experience at the start, Fallout fans certainly see the earlier entries in the series through rose-tinted glasses when compared to how the apocalyptic RPG has evolved.