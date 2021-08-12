Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Rights group says Hamas rockets at Israel a clear war crime

By ILAN BEN ZION
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ayAr_0bPNbV2W00
FILE - In this May 20, 2021 file photo, rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Human Rights Watch said Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the thousands of rockets fired by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the 11-day war with Israel in May “violated the laws of war and amount to war crimes.” The New York-based group said that it investigated Hamas rocket attacks that killed 12 civilians in Israel, as well as a misfired rocket that killed seven Palestinians inside the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Human Rights Watch on Thursday said the thousands of rockets fired by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the 11-day war with Israel “violated the laws of war and amount to war crimes.”

The New York-based rights group investigated Hamas rocket attacks that killed 12 civilians in Israel, as well as a misfired rocket that killed seven Palestinians inside the Gaza Strip.

HRW has repeatedly come under fire by Israel and its supporters over reports accusing Israel of war crimes against the Palestinians as well as apartheid and persecution. But in this report it agreed with most legal experts — and Israel itself — that indiscriminate rocket fire from Palestinian population centers directed at civilian areas is a violation of international law.

“Palestinian armed groups during the May fighting flagrantly violated the laws-of-war prohibition on indiscriminate attacks by launching thousands of unguided rockets towards Israeli cities,” Human Rights Watch acting Middle East and North Africa director Eric Goldstein said in a statement.

Last month the group issued a report that accused the Israeli military of carrying out attacks during the conflict that “apparently amount to war crimes” after investigating three Israeli airstrikes that it said killed 62 Palestinian civilians.

The war erupted on May 10 after Hamas fired a barrage of rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against Israel’s heavy-handed policing at a contested Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers in a nearby neighborhood.

Israel has said it struck over 1,000 targets in the Gaza Strip during the fighting, while Hamas launched more than 4,300 rockets and mortar rounds at Israel, including barrages directed at the country’s major population centers around Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

In all, some 254 people were killed in Gaza, including at least 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants, while Israel has claimed the number is much higher. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.

“The rockets and mortars that Palestinian armed groups fired lack guidance systems and are prone to misfire, making them extremely inaccurate and thus inherently indiscriminate when directed toward areas with civilians,” the report said. “Launching such rockets to attack civilian areas is a war crime.”

Israel has claimed that around 20% of the rockets Palestinian militants launched fell inside the Gaza Strip, and said that most of the remaining missiles were intercepted by the military’s Iron Dome aerial defense system, or fell in open areas.

“Munitions apparently directed toward Israel that misfired and fell short killed and injured an undetermined number of Palestinians in Gaza,” the report said, adding that Hamas has not “provided information about how many rockets misfired or how many people died as a result in Gaza and there are no precise independent estimates.”

It concluded that a Hamas rocket fired on May 10 killed seven people, including two children, in the Gaza Strip city of Jabaliya.

The Israeli military has claimed at least one other incident in Beit Hanoun on May 10, in which eight Palestinian civilians died in an explosion, was the result of a misfired Hamas rocket exploding inside the Gaza Strip. The military said the incident took place before it began operating in the area. Human Rights Watch said in its earlier report that the explosion appeared to have been caused by an Israeli bomb.

The May conflict was the fourth war between Israel and Hamas since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning the Palestinian parliamentary elections. Founded in the 1980s, the group rejects Israel’s existence, is responsible for scores of deadly attacks on Israeli civilians and is considered a terrorist group by the U.S., E.U. and Israel.

Human Rights Watch, other rights groups and U.N. officials have accused both sides of committing war crimes in all of the conflicts, and HRW said both parties have “a long track record of failing to investigate” alleged violations.

“The failure of both Hamas authorities and the Israeli government to provide accountability for alleged war crimes by their forces highlights the essential role of the International Criminal Court,” Goldstein said.

Early this year, HRW accused Israel of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution because of discriminatory polices toward Palestinians, both inside Israel as well as in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Israel rejected the accusations and accused the group of being biased against it.

HRW has called on the ICC to include Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli airstrikes during the most recent Gaza war in its ongoing investigation into possible war crimes by Israel and Palestinian militants.

Israel does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and says it is capable of investigating any possible wrongdoing by its forces. It says the ICC probe is unfair and politically motivated.

Hamas has said that its rocket attacks against Israel stem from its “legitimate right to resist the occupation,” but did not have an immediate response to Thursday’s HRW report.

“Hamas authorities should stop trying to justify unlawful rocket attacks that indiscriminately kill and injure civilians by pointing to Israel’s violations,” Goldstein said.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#War Crimes#Gaza War#Palestinians#Ap#Human Rights Watch#Hrw#Israeli#Jews#Muslims#Jewish#The Gaza Health Ministry#Iron Dome#Islamic#E U#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israel Seizes 23 Tons of Chocolate Bars Intended to be Sold by Hamas in Gaza

A joint operation by the IDF Intelligence Division, the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) at the Ministry of Defense, and the National Center for Cargo Diagnosis in the Tax Authority recently exposed an attempt to transfer tons of chocolate bars to the Gaza Strip as a means of transferring money to the Hamas terror organization.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Rocket from Gaza triggers sirens in Sderot, Western Negev

Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israeli territory on Monday morning, triggering sirens in Sderot and other Western Negev communities, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted the projectile, said the IDF, and no casualties or damage were reported. It was...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Gaza Factions Threaten Israel with Monday Night Ultimatum

The factions in the Gaza Strip will meet on Monday night to decide on their response following what they call “Israel’s evasion of the agreements that led to the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls.”. The factions in Gaza set an ultimatum to Israel demanding that Israel open the...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Following Release of Hezbollah Rocket Unit, Israel Demands UNSC Denounce Lebanese Government

Following the rocket attack from Lebanon into Israel last week, and the subsequent quick release of the four Hezbollah terrorists who were responsible for shooting rockets, by the Deputy Attorney General of the Lebanese Government, Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the United Nations Gilad Erdan blasted the decision in a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Gaza militants fire rocket at Israel, Israeli military says

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Israel on Monday that was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the military said, in the first such attack since an 11-day war in May. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the launching,...
Militaryfloridianpress.com

Israel and Hamas Exchange Rocket Fire Amid Afghanistan Demise

As the mainstream media focuses on the Saigon-styled failure in Afghanistan, the whole Middle East has begun to fall apart. Months ago Israel and Hamas supposedly ended their deadly exchange of missiles but that brief period of peace has seemingly ended. Hamas has launched attacks on Israel amid the U.S.-Afghanistan failure.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

IDF confiscates shipment of chocolate bars meant to fund Hamas operations

A joint operation by intelligence units of the Israel Defense Forces, the economic terrorism headquarters of Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the Israel Tax Authority stopped an attempt to transfer funds to Hamas by smuggling large amounts of chocolate bars into the Gaza Strip. According to the report by Arutz...
Middle EastWashington Post

Does Israel’s Prime Minister Mean What He Says?

Naftali Bennett started his term as Israeli prime minister with a vow to the county. “I know you have heard many promises and disappointments over the years, but now it is our watch, and we will act with determination.”. Making pledges is what politicians do. But keeping promises is especially...
WorldThe Jewish Press

After Hamas Blocks UN from Inspecting Terror Tunnel Under Gaza School, Israeli Envoy Calls for Freeze Gaza UNRWA Funding

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the United Nations Gilad Erdan sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and to the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, UN Under-Secretary-General Philippe Lazzarini demanding action after UN officials were barred by Hamas from inspecting a UNRWA school in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza.
Middle EastVoice of America

HRW: Palestinian Groups in Gaza Committed 'War Crimes'

Deadly rocket and mortar fire on Israeli cities by Palestinian militant groups in Gaza during a May conflict constituted war crimes, Human Rights Watch said Thursday. The New York-based rights group analyzed attacks from Gaza that resulted in the deaths of 12 civilians in Israel and injuries to dozens more.
MilitaryWRAL

Israel investigating May barrage that killed 6 in Gaza

JERUSALEM — After initially finding no grounds for disciplinary action, the Israeli military later opened an investigation into an artillery bombardment that killed six Palestinian civilians, including an infant, in the Gaza Strip in May. To date, no soldiers or senior officers have been punished for the errant fire, which...

Comments / 1

Community Policy