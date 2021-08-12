Selected Google One accounts in the UK can now claim £4 free Play Store credit

As part of the regular subscriber benefits to the cloud storage service, Google One is offering selected accounts £4 of free Play Store credit in the United Kingdom. There doesn’t appear to be a tier cut-off for this offer, with reports on the UK’s biggest coupon and deal site hotukdeals suggesting that the offer is available to those on the entry-level 100GB plan all the way up to the top £79.99 per month option. We’re not entirely sure how Google One accounts are being chosen to get £4 of free Play Store credit, but it looks as though it’s only available to those that have not seen or received this freebie previously.