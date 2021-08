Nintendo has announced that it has launched The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition in the USA and it has been available at retailers such as Amazon and Target. The goal of the Super Mario Edition is rather simple as your sole objective is to destroy the mighty Bowser. Sadly the majority of stores have sold out of The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition. However, it is worth waiting for them to come back in stock at the normal retail price rather than paying a premium. You can check out some lovely photos of the game being played down below.