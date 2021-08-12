Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 expected. Overnight lows only cooling into the upper 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Baker Valley in Oregon, and the Lower Treasure Valley including Ontario, Oregon through Caldwell, Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.alerts.weather.gov
