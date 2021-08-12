Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; Trinity; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND DRIER RH VALUES .A large trough digging to our east mid-week is expected to bring gusty northeast to east winds across upper elevations of Trinity and northeastern Mendocino county, as well as most of Lake county, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 264. Elevations above 2500 ft in Fire weather zones 277 and 283. * WIND...North to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph possible along exposed ridges late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Residual light NE to E winds are possible Wednesday night as well, although speeds are expected to significantly weaken Wednesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesday will likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night at elevations above 2500 ft in Trinity, northeastern Mendocino, and Lake county. Recoveries may continue to trend down for Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.