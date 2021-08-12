Cancel
Adams County, ID

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 expected. Overnight lows only cooling to around 70. * WHERE...Baker Valley in Oregon, and the Lower Treasure Valley including Ontario, Oregon through Caldwell, Idaho. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109 expected. Highest in southeast San Luis Obispo County and the northeast portion of the Antelope Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 96 to 106 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Today. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila Bend, Gila River Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MST for south central and southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Southeast Yuma County; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Yuma and Maricopa Counties through 115 AM MST At 1232 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles west of Gila Bend to 10 miles south of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field to 11 miles north of Hickiwan. Movement was southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gila Bend, Sentinel, Big Horn, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Bosque and Kaka. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 76 and 140. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 7. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Coweta County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Coweta; Heard; Meriwether; Troup A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MERIWETHER...EAST CENTRAL HEARD...NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 440 AM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lone Oak, or 10 miles north of Greenville, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hogansville, Grantville, Lone Oak and Corinth. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM MST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MST for south central and southeastern Arizona.
Humboldt County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to around 105. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Coweta County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coweta; Heard; Meriwether; Troup A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN MERIWETHER, EAST CENTRAL HEARD, NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES THROUGH 515 AM EDT At 437 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band near Luthersville, or 9 miles north of Greenville...moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hogansville, Grantville, Luthersville, Lone Oak, Corinth and Powers Crossroads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for west central Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ada, southwestern Elmore and central Owyhee Counties through 845 PM MDT At 819 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Grand View, or 25 miles west of Mountain Home, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grand View around 820 PM MDT. Big Foot Butte and C J Strike Reservoir around 830 PM MDT. Mountain Home, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Cinder Cone Butte and Boise Stage Stop around 840 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been cancelled.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Prairie; Wibaux HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...Dawson, Wibaux and Prairie Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...Haze and smoke across the region will produce poor air quality and further complicate heat stress and illness.
Coweta County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Coweta; Heard; Meriwether; Troup A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MERIWETHER...EAST CENTRAL HEARD...NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 440 AM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lone Oak, or 10 miles north of Greenville, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hogansville, Grantville, Lone Oak and Corinth. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Glenn County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; Trinity; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND DRIER RH VALUES .A large trough digging to our east mid-week is expected to bring gusty northeast to east winds across upper elevations of Trinity and northeastern Mendocino county, as well as most of Lake county, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 264. Elevations above 2500 ft in Fire weather zones 277 and 283. * WIND...North to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph possible along exposed ridges late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Residual light NE to E winds are possible Wednesday night as well, although speeds are expected to significantly weaken Wednesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesday will likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night at elevations above 2500 ft in Trinity, northeastern Mendocino, and Lake county. Recoveries may continue to trend down for Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 16:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR APACHE COUNTY At 414 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concho moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Concho and Little Ortega Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Jones A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN BIBB AND SOUTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES THROUGH 445 AM EDT At 420 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band near Franklinton, or 2 miles southeast of downtown Macon...moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Macon, Payne, Payne City, Cross Keys, Wesleyan, Arkwright and Franklinton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for central Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON .South winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Humidity will fall to around 15 percent and create a critical fire weather condition. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN PANHANDLE AND CRESCENT LAKE NWR The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions will be favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may be difficult to control.
Crook County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING FROM 11AM MDT THIS MORNING TO 8PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 90s to around 103...with minimum relative humidity dropping to around 10 percent. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 318, 319, 320, 321, 322, AND 323 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 318 Wyoming Black Hills, 319 Northern Black Hills, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area and 323 Northern Foot Hills. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area RED FLAG WARNING FROM 11AM MDT THIS MORNING TO 8PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 90s to around 103...with minimum relative humidity dropping to around 10 percent. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 327 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 327 Butte County Area. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northeast to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

